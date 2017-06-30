Zelda DLC 1: Where To Find Tingle's Outfit

The first DLC for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is out and introduces a variety of new armor sets to find, including the outfit for one of Zelda's most infamous characters, the puckish and lightly dressed Tingle.

Making his first appearance in The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask, Tingle's Outfit offers some light protective overall, allowing for freedom of movement and utility. The set bonus however gives Link an increase in speed during the night, giving him greater mobility. While the game will offer clues to help you find the armor set, you can head straight to each piece's location if you're privy to where its located.

Much like the other armor sets, each piece is scattered across the land. While the Sheikah Slate will tell you of special books to help find each piece, you can head to straight to them if you know where to find them. Here are the known locations for each piece of Tingle's Outfit, along with images of map and in field locations.

Tingle's Hood

Location: Exchange Ruins - In the center of the area on the ground next to a Korok Seed.

Tingle's Shirt

Location: Castle Town Prison - On the island west of the castle, right next to the main road, buried in the ground in the center.

Tingle's Tights

Location: Mabe Village Ruins - Under a dead Guardian on the south end of the town in a puddle of water.

The Master Trials DLC is one of two DLC packs available via the Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass, which includes a second DLC pack coming in December for $20 on the Nintendo Eshop. Be sure to follow all our Zelda guides and videos for more on the DLC.