Zelda DLC 1: Where To Find The Travel Medallion

The first DLC for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, called The Master Trials, is out now. It includes a very handy item called the Travel Medallion that allows you to create your own fast-travel point. This is useful for players who need to a quick way to access a location that would be difficult to go back and forth from.

The Medallion will be in a treasure chest. To find chests more easily, use your Sheikah Sensor to track treasure chests and enable Magnesis to spot them. While the game will offer clues to help you find it, you can head straight there if you're privy to where its located.

Location: The chest is located in an underground cavern on Lomei Labyrinth Island. You'll need to jump down a shaft with an air current flowing upward through it. If you've completed the Tu Ka'loh Shrine, fast travel to it, and you'll find the shaft right in front of the shrine. The chest is along the southern wall of the cavern. The area is filled with Guardians both active and dormant, so be sure to pack Ancient Arrows or master the art of parrying before you enter.

To use the Travel Medallion, go to the location you'd like to set as your custom fast travel point, select the Medallion in your Key Items pouch, and choose "place."

The Master Trials DLC is one of two DLC packs included in the Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass, which is available for $20 on the Nintendo Eshop. Be sure to follow all our Zelda guides and videos for more on the DLC.