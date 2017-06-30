Zelda DLC 1: Where To Find The Korok Mask

The first DLC for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, called The Master Trials, is out now and introduces a number of masks, including one that helps in locating Koroks.

When you equip the mask, it shakes when one of those forest spirits are nearby. Note that this mask can't be dyed or upgraded, and if you sell it, it cannot be replaced. While the game will offer clues to help you find it, you can head straight there if you're privy to where its located.

Location: The Korok Mask is found in a chest in the Lost Woods. To help narrow down the location, leave a pin somewhere between the 'Lost Woods' text and the body of water south of the woods on the map. The Korok Mask is inside a chest, so use your Sheikah Sensor and Magnesis to track and spot it.

The Master Trials DLC is one of two DLC packs included in the Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass, which is available for $20 on the Nintendo eshop. Be sure to follow all our Zelda guides and videos for more on the DLC.