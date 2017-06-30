Zelda DLC 1: Where To Find Midna's Helmet

The first DLC for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, called The Master Trials, is out now and introduces a number of masks, including one reminiscent of the helmet Midna wore in Twilight Princess.

Midna's Mask features a base defense rating of 7 and a bonus Guardian Resist Up. Note that this mask can't be dyed or upgraded, and if you sell it, it cannot be replaced. While the game will offer clues to help you find it, you can head straight there if you're privy to where its located.

Location: Midna's Helmet is at the Sage Temple Ruins. It's west of the Giant's Forest, near the Regencia River in Central Hyrule. Search the far west side along the river. Be sure to use your Magnesis and Sheikah Sensor to aid in your search.

The Master Trials DLC is one of two DLC packs included in the Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass, which is available for $20 on the Nintendo Eshop. Be sure to follow all our Zelda guides and videos for more on the DLC.