Zelda DLC 1: Where To Find Majora's Mask

The first DLC for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is out now and introduces a variety of new equipment to find, and players will be now be able to wear the powerful Majora's Mask, wielded by the lonely and vengeful Skull Kid.

Coming from The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask on N64, which also saw a re-release on the 3DS, Majora's Mask offers Link some light protection, but also possesses some unique powers. When in the presence of weaker foes, the mask will make them ignore you, allowing you easily move across common areas. While the game will offer clues to help you find it, you can head straight there if you're privy to where its located.

Location: Within the Kolomo Garrison Ruins, there is a chest buried in the ground right outside the main building in the corner on the south end. Inside is Majora's Mask. In the images above, you'll be able to see its location on the map, in the field, and the discovery in the chest.

The Master Trials DLC is one of two DLC packs available via the Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass, which includes a second DLC pack coming in December for $20 on the Nintendo Eshop.