Feature Article

Zelda: Breath of the Wild: What We Want At E3 2017

1 Comments

We're eager to see more of what Nintendo has in mind for the critically acclaimed masterpiece.

by on

What We Know So Far

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild stood front-and-center during Nintendo's E3 showcase last year. But now that the game is officially out, what's on our minds is its upcoming DLC. Titled The Master Trials, the expansion adds new costumes, a challenge mode, an additional difficulty setting, and a variety of other features.

Below you can find articles highlighting important details we know about the game's DLC thus far:

What's Confirmed For E3

Nintendo has not confirmed whether or not The Master Trials will be showcased at this year's E3. But given how the expansion is set for a summer release, we can only assume that Nintendo might announce more details at the show.

What We Hope to See at E3

Our biggest hope at this year's E3 is for Nintendo to showcase The Master Trials and then release it right away. If not that, then we at least want to hear an official release date. We've been craving to play more new content in Breath of the Wild, so any new details would be welcome.

We also hope to hear more details about the game's second, more story-focused DLC, which is scheduled to release sometime this winter. We're crossing our fingers for a new trailer or even a five-second teaser offering a hint at what the new story could expound upon.

Filed under:
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Nintendo Switch
Wii U
E3 2017
