Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Recipes Come To Life In New Cooking Video

One of the more surprising features to come from The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild was the cooking system, which tasked players to mix together a variety of ingredients to heal Link's wounds and offer him boosts to abilities. While there were a series of recipes to follow, you were free to come up with your own concoctions, resulting in some hearty and healthy dishes, but most other times leaving only an inedible mess. Still, the cooking system was endearing, and inspired many to pick up an interest in the culinary arts--and now we've got a video from one of YouTube's up-and-coming cooking personalities who challenged himself with making one of The Legend of Zelda's most infamous dishes: the Monster Cake.

For those not in the know, Binging with Babish is a YouTube series focused on re-creating unique types of food from TV and films. In other videos, he's made the over-the-top and expensive Eggs Woodhouse from the TV show Archer, Homer Simpson's disgustingly unhealthy Moon Waffles, and even going as far as to re-create McDonald's Szechaun Sauce--which was referenced heavily in Rick and Morty. While the channel seldom makes outlandish dishes like the Monster Cake, often going more towards subdued dishes with personality, the YouTube chef really goes in hard when he does get to the chance the more odd meals.

In Breath of the Wild, the Monster Cake is a part of the "A Partner's Love" quest line, which tasks Link with finding an old recipe for a couple in need of a strange cake for their daughter. For full authenticity, the YouTube chef even goes as far as to make some starter dishes like Mushroom Risotto and Baked Apples in the outdoors over an open flame. Things get interesting, however he prepares the Monster Cake, using Ube extract to supplement for the monster extract from the game, and finally cracking open the durian fruit for added taste. It's an odd confection to say the least, but I dig seeing it made in real life--though this video has left me with a weird desire to experience what a durian fruit smells like in person.