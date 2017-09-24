Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Nets Nintendo Second Game Of The Year Award At TGS

Tokyo Game Show is finally coming to a close and the 2017 Japan Game Awards are finally in. Unsurprisingly, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild dominated this year's Game of the Year Division to take Nintendo's second grand award win in a row after Splatoon in 2016, but Pokemon Go, Inside, and City Shrouded in Shadow also got some time in the limelight.

The Japan Game Awards are organized by the organized by the Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association (CESA) and hosted annually at Tokyo Game Show. This year's awards featured three different categories and two awards: Game of the Year Division, Amateur Division, Future Division, the 2017 Game Designers Award, and the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Award.

Each award was selected by the CESA except the Future Division. This category was voted on by Tokyo Game Show attendees from September 21 through 23 after a screening by the committee; the titles are ranked based on which title was thought to preform the best when it launches.

Game of the Year Division

Amateur Division

Trace Paper, ECC College of Computer and Multimedia - Grand Award, Award for Excellence

Ultimate Selfy, ECC College of Computer and Multimedia - Award for Excellence, Individual Award

DOOR, Vantan Game Academy - Award for Excellence

Paku Roll, International Information Engineer Automobile College - Award for Excellence

Pixmash, Hal Nagoya - Award for Excellence

Scarp Factory, ECC College of Computer and Multimedia - Honorable Mention

Twin Candles, Nihon Kogakuin College - Honorable Mention

Hesame Pivochan, ECC College of Computer and Multimedia - Honorable Mention

Pechantet, Hal Osaka - Honorable Mention

Future Division

The 2017 Game Designers award went to the team behind Inside. This bleak and almost monochromatic title was beloved for its obscure take on storytelling, and awarded for just the same. From its unorthodox controls to the deeply unsettling message it tells, Inside was lauded for its creativity and originality.

Pokemon Go may have already hit several bumps along its road to international sensationalism, but it was awarded the 2017 The Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Award for the way it became an international phenomenon almost overnight. The judges deemed its use of AR and contribution to different parts of the world affected by disaster as key contributors to its win as it showed potential for a new level of excellence in gaming.