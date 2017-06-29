Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Master Trials DLC Unlocks Tonight

The first downloadable content for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is now just hours away. The Master Trails is slated to launch tomorrow, June 30, but it'll actually arrive on the Eshop a bit sooner, depending on where you live.

A Nintendo spokesperson confirmed with GameSpot that The Master Trials unlocks tonight at 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET, at least in the United States. That means a good portion of the country won't have to wait until it's actually Friday to start playing.

The Master Trials will be available for both the Switch and Wii U versions of Breath of the Wild. Its most significant addition is the Trial of the Sword, a 45-room challenge that powers up the Master Sword. It also introduces a harder difficulty mode, an item that allows you to create a fast-travel point anywhere, a system that tracks where you've been, new outfits, and more.

This is the first of two DLC expansions on the way, with the other being the Champions' Ballad pack, which is due out later this year. That includes a new story chapter centered around the other four champions from Link's era. These DLC packs are not sold individually; they're only available through the $20 season pass. If you're playing on Wii U, you may be faced with a larger download than the one on Switch.