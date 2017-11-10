  1. GS News Update: Big Zelda Breath Of The Wild Update Out Now, Here's What It Does
Zelda: Breath Of The Wild - How To Get The Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Armor

Here's where to find the free DLC tie-in gear.

by on

Nintendo has rolled out a new update for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and along with adding support for the newly released Champion Amiibo figures, it introduces a special set of gear inspired by Xenoblade Chronicles 2. The new equipment is a set of Salvager armor based on the costume Rex wears in the upcoming open-world RPG, and it's available for free to all players--if you can find it.

As was the case with previous DLC armor, you'll have to complete a sidequest in order to obtain the Salvager armor. The three-part quest appears automatically when you turn the game on after updating, and it's presented as a sort of riddle. You'll need to head to three specific locations and look up at the sky at each one; soon after you do that, you'll see a red shooting star streak toward the earth. Head to where it lands and you'll find a treasure chest containing one piece of the gear.

You'll need to gaze in a specific direction at each location to see the shooting stars. Here are the locations and what direction you need to look in:

  1. The center of the Bridge of Hylia (southern sky)
  2. The left "eye" of Skull Lake (eastern sky)
  3. The peak of Hebra Mountain (southeastern sky)

If you need a more visual guide to help you find the Xenoblade gear, we've got you covered. In the video above, we play through the new sidequest and find each piece of Salvager armor, so you can follow along if you're at a loss for where to go.

Along with the Xenoblade gear, players can now unlock special Divine Helms using the four new Champion Amiibo. Each is based on that character's Divine Beast and grants a bonus effect when worn. Breath of the Wild's next DLC expansion, The Champions' Ballad, is also still slated to launch this year and will add a new dungeon, story, and gear to the game. Xenoblade Chronicles 2, meanwhile, releases on December 1.

Nintendo Switch
Wii U
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
    kevknez

    Kevin Knezevic

    I write about video games, and occasionally I even get to play them. I have an unironic fondness for Star Fox Adventures
    The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

