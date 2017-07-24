Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Fan-Made Multiplayer Mod Is In The Works

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a great game as it stands right now, garnering critical acclaim and commercial success. But, as with any single-player game, there are those that wish it was a bit more cooperative. Some fans have decided to make that wish a reality and started work on a multiplayer mod for the game.

Using the Cemu Wii U emulator on PC, a member of the mod community, Fooni, discussed the cooperative mod that they are working on with a couple of others. It's extremely early in development, and there's a long way to go before it's truly playable, but it's still cool to see a proof-of-concept. Check out one of the split-screen images from the mod in action below:

Currently, the mod only works on a single PC with local controls. It requires Cemu to be open in two clients at once, which is very unstable, according to Reddit user S1ash. In addition, S1ash points out that there are a lot of user interface and gameplay issues to work out, such as how inventories will work and how two players will change the process of completing shrines.

Fooni explained that the mod works by teleporting an NPC to the main player, swapping its model to Link, and then having the second player control it. Fooni says that it'll take a long time--perhaps a few years--to finish the mod. There's a chance it never sees the light of day, though, as Nintendo could intervene to shut it down as it has done to other fan-made Zelda projects in the past.

In other Breath of the Wild news, its first DLC pack recently launched. We posted a lot of guides and walkthroughs to help you get the most of the new content, and you can check out all of them here.