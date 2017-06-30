Zelda: Breath Of The Wild DLC's Tingle Costume Gets You Some Funny Looks

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's first DLC pack, The Master Trials, is now available. Nintendo often tries to pack a lot into its DLC, and there's a lot to take in with this debut effort for Breath of the Wild. Most notably, there's the Trial of the Sword where you play through a 45-room challenge to power up the Master Sword. That's all well and good, but it might be the smaller touches that really make The Master Trials worth digging into.

Case in point: Tingle's costume, which you can now acquire and wear. As depicted in the GIF below from Dorkly's Tristan Cooper, dressing up as Tingle and walking up to NPCs in the world elicits… shall we say, a reaction. Characters recoil in terror, fear, or confusion--your pick, really--when you approach in full Tingle garb. It also has the added benefit of providing you with a speed boost at night.

Just wearing Tingle's costume freaks out all the NPCs in Breath of the Wild pic.twitter.com/ShHD9kiYw0 — Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) June 30, 2017

Acquiring the three pieces of the Tingle outfit, which consists of a hood, shirt, and tights, involves finding a guide book written by a thief who stole these (and the other new DLC items). If you'd prefer to go directly to the components, you'll find them inside of chests located in the Mabe Village Ruins, Castle Town Prison, and Exchange Ruins.

Tingle is something of a curious character. He first appeared in The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask and has gone on to become something of a cult favorite, popping up in other games and even receiving his own on DS (albeit only in Japan and Europe, sadly). In a blog post leading up to the DLC's release, Breath of the Wild designer Mari Shirakawa acknowledged the strangeness regarding Tingle's popularity, writing, "He became popular (?) enough to star as the main character in some games."

The Master Trials is out now on Switch and Wii U. It's available only as part of a season pass that bundles it with Breath of the Wild's second DLC, The Champions' Ballad, which launches later this year. We'll be digging deep into the new DLC, so stay tuned to GameSpot for more coverage.