Zelda Breath Of The Wild DLC Guides: Where To Find All The New Armor And Items

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild already had an impressive array of armor sets and items, but now that the game's first DLC pack is out, there's more to discover. From Majora's Mask to Tingle's outfit, there's a lot of new equipment available that hardcore fans of the franchise will appreciate. To help you find all the new stuff, we've created a roundup compiling all of our guides detailing the locations of all the new DLC content.

The Master Trials DLC is one of two DLC packs included in the Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass, which is available for $20 on the Nintendo Eshop. The second pack, titled The Champion's Ballad, is scheduled to come out sometime this winter. For more about the game, check out our full review, our guide roundup, or our feature detailing everything you need to know about it. And be sure to follow all our Zelda guides and videos for more on the DLC.

Phantom Armor

The Phantom Armor set has no set bonus but gives an attack boost. Hardcore fans will recognize the armor from Nintendo DS game, The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass. [Where To Find Phantom Armor]

Tingle's Outfit

Tingle's Outfit offers some light protective overall, allowing for freedom of movement and utility. The set bonus however gives Link an increase in speed during the night, giving him greater mobility. The outfit also causes Hyrule's inhabitants to give you funny looks. [Where To Find Tingle's Outfit]

Korok Mask

When you equip the Korok Mask, it shakes when a Korok is nearby. It's essential for players out there who refuse to use guides to find all 900 of the game's Korok seeds. [Where To Find The Korok Mask]

Majora's Mask

When in the presence of weaker foes, Majora's Mask will make them ignore you, allowing you to easily move across common areas. [Where To Find Majora's Mask]

Midna's Helmet

Midna's Mask features a base defense rating of 7. It also offers you a bonus Guardian Resist Up, which increases your defense against those troublesome laser shots. [Where To Find Midna's Helmet]

Travel Medallion

The Travel Medallion allows you to create your own fast-travel point, which is useful for players who need to a quick way to access a location that would be difficult to go back and forth from. [Where To Find The Travel Medallion]

Trial of the Sword

The Trial of the Sword challenges you to overcome a gauntlet of enemy-filled rooms with nothing but the armor and weapons you find within. If you finish it, you unlock the true power of the Master Sword, allowing you to utilize its power at all times without the consequence of it powering down. [Where To Find The Trial of the Sword]