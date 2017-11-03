Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Champion Amiibo Bonuses Effects Revealed

The next line of Amiibo figures for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild go on sale very soon. The four Champion Amiibo launch next week, on November 10, and now Nintendo has shared more details about the items each figure unlocks within the game.

As Nintendo revealed during its most recent Direct broadcast back in September, each of the four Champion figures unlocks a new helmet that's based on their respective Divine Beast. Each of the Divine Helms also grants a specific buff. You can see which helmets each figure unlocks and the perk that item bestows below:

Daruk: Vah Rudania Divine Helm -- Flame Guard (Lv1)

Mipha: Vah Ruta Divine Helm -- Swim Speed Up (Lv1)

Urbosa: Vah Naboris Divine Helm -- Electricity Resistance (Lv1)

Revali: Vah Medoh Divine Helm -- Cold Resistance (Lv1)

Additionally, the Divine Helms grant a set bonus--Ancient Proficiency--when equipped with Ancient Cuirass and Ancient Greaves (which need to be upgraded to at least two stars). That bonus increases the attack power of Ancient and Guardian weapons. Each Helm also increases defense against ancient energy attacks and displays an enemy's HP gauge, like the Champion's Tunic.

The Champion Amiibo figures launch ahead of Breath of the Wild's second DLC expansion, The Champions' Ballad. That is slated to launch later this year and will feature a brand-new dungeon, gear, and an original story that reveals more details about Princess Zelda. The Champions' Ballad is only available through Breath of the Wild's $20 expansion pass.