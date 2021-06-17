Best Prime Day Deals Destiny Toaster Preorder Madden 2022 Xbox Design Lab Steam Summer Sale Sea Of Thieves Gameplay Trailer

Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2 Fan Theory Suggests Ganondorf Will be Playable

A fan theory based on the new Breath of the Wild 2 trailer suggests that Ganondorf might be a playable character.

By on

2 Comments

During the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct presentation, the company released a roughly 90-second trailer for the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but it was more than enough to inspire all kinds of fan theories. One theory in particular stands out though, from Barrett Courtney of Kinda Funny, who thinks that the more rugged-looking Link in the trailer is in fact Ganondorf.

Courtney theorized that part of the game would be playing the fall of Ganondorf, which begins the cycle of a hero battling a corrupted Ganon that happens in every game. He thinks that the hero from 10,000 years ago that has been teased is Ganondorf and that the character with the corrupted arm in the trailer--whose face is not shown--isn't Link but in fact Ganondorf.

Click To Unmute
  1. Halo Infinite Multiplayer In-Depth Look | Xbox Games Showcase 2021
  2. Far Cry 6 Is A Game Of Contrasts | Play For All 2021
  3. Aliens: Fireteam Respects The Series' Horror Origins And More Action-Filled Sequels | Play For All 2021
  4. Residual - Exclusive Developer Walkthrough [Play For All 2021]
  5. Baldur's Gate 3: What's Next For The Game? | Play For All
  6. Rogue Spirit - Exclusive Developer Walkthrough [Play For All 2021]
  7. Norco - Exclusive Gameplay Trailer [Play For All 2021]
  8. No Place for Bravery - Exclusive Gameplay Trailer [Play For All 2021]
  9. One Lonely Outpost - Exclusive Dev Breakdown[Play For All 2021]
  10. Toem - Exclusive Exploration Gameplay [Play For All 2021]
  11. Marvel's Avengers' Black Panther DLC Is Its Biggest Expansion Yet | Play For All 2021
  12. Fallout 76: Steel Reign and Expeditions Details | Play For All 2021

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Sequel Trailer Breakdown | E3 2021

"This game will be learning about the fall of Ganondorf the man and then saving him from the evil that has been ruling over him for generations. And in doing so, we’ll break the cycle started by Demise," Courtney wrote.

He went on to say that he also has a theory on what the official title for the game might be, which Nintendo has kept secret because it might give away part of what the game is about. Courtney theorized it might be called "Demise of the Wild" which plays into the corruption caused by Demise and is a call back to Breath of the Wild, which seems very closely related to this game.

Watch live streams, videos, and more from GameSpot’s summer event. Check it out

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
Nintendo Switch
E3 2021
Play For All
Join the conversation
There are 2 comments about this story
Load Comments (2)