Zelda Breath Of The Wild 2 Details May Have Been Revealed By Daruk's Italian Voice Actor

Pietro Ubaldi, the voice of Daruk for the Italian dub of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, may have accidentally revealed some new details for the upcoming sequel.

Given that Nintendo has been wary of sharing any details--including a title--for the game, the content below the embedded video can be considered a spoiler, so consider yourself warned.

In an interview with fan site Lega Hyrule (via Eurogamer), Ubaldi revealed that he had recorded new lines for Breath of the Wild 2, returning not only to the role of Daruk but also the Goron champion's ancestor.

This has led fans to speculate that the ancestors of other Hyrulian champions--Revali, Mipha, and Urbosa--could potentially be encountered in Breath of the Wild 2, although the jury is still out on if the ancient heroes will be seen in flashbacks or a completely different time period altogether.

Theories online have pointed to Breath of the Wild 2 taking place millennia before the original game, allowing players to experience the fall of Ganondorf, which begins the cycle of a hero battling a corrupted Ganon that happens in every game. The idea is that the hero from 10,000 years ago that has been teased in a previous trailer is Ganondorf, and that the hero with a corrupted arm in that gameplay is Ganondorf as well.

There's even discussion that Breath of the Wild 2 might be a launch title for the rumored Nintendo Switch Pro console, although that might be unlikely given that Nintendo has reportedly forecast lower hardware sales this year because of the ongoing global chip shortage. While Nintendo has kept quiet on story details, the studio has revealed that Breath of the Wild 2 will take place on land and in the skies of Hyrule as well.

