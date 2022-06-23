Yuji Naka Confirms That Michael Jackson Wrote Music For Sonic The Hedgehog 3

The late Michael Jackson's involvement in the creation of Sonic the Hedgehog 3's soundtrack has been a long-running rumor in gaming circles, and one that the co-creator of Sega's blue blur has confirmed. With the release of Sonic Origins, a compilation of classic Sonic games for modern platforms, veteran game developer Yuji Naka commented on how Sonic the Hedgehog 3's original soundtrack was missing from the game.

"Oh my god, the music for Sonic 3 has changed, even though Sega Official uses Michael Jackson's music," Naka tweeted.

Oh my god, the music for Sonic 3 has changed, even though SEGA Official uses Michael Jackson's music. — Yuji Naka / 中 裕司 (@nakayuji) June 23, 2022

Naka also tweeted a photo taken from Jackson's home when the Sonic 3 team visited the estate:

This is a picture taken by me with my camera when we went to his house in his helicopter. It's pretty faded. I miss it. pic.twitter.com/wtM1BtMHwT — Yuji Naka / 中 裕司 (@nakayuji) June 23, 2022

According to creative officer Takashi Iizuka, new tracks arranged by composer Jun Senoue have replaced Sonic 3's soundtrack as much of the game's original score had been left in an unusable state.

"When we're going back and trying to recreate all these games from 30 plus years ago, you get a lot of old data that's not really usable," Iizuka said to Eurogamer. "And music was one of those things --we had to dig up the old DAT tapes in order to get the music that was on all these games, and Jun Senoue went in and had to recreate in a modern format the music that they could put on to Sonic 3 and Knuckles as a final product."

Back in 1993, it was claimed that Sega had canceled the collaboration with Jackson after allegations of child abuse came to light, although it was rumored that content he had worked on had remained in the original version of the game. In the years after Sonic 3 shipped, Naka remained tight-lipped whenever the rumor was brought up, such as in a 2009 interview with Sonic Stadium when he jokingly dodged questions from the site.

