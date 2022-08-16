Yugioh Master Duel Adventurer Token Guide

Recently, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel received a new Selection Pack for players, Wandering Travelers. This pack includes Evil Twin support which are Internet influencer thieves, the Floowandereeze archetype, which are cards focused on the migratory patterns of birds, and the meta-defining Adventurer Token, also known as the Brave Token engine.

Before releasing this pack, Konami decided for the first time in the game’s cycle to limit the number of copies on some of the cards allowed in decks before the cards were available to all players. Konami said it was to promote deck diversity alongside stopping far too many decks from benefitting from the Brave Token engine, but even then, these cards have been included in the top winning decks on Ranked Mode or improved different archetypes that were lacking because this engine can go into almost any deck without deterring your other win conditions. Check out our previous rundown of Master Duel’s Banlist alongside in-depth reasoning and card substitutes from May 2022.

This guide will detail all of the Adventurer Token cards needed, how many copies of each are required, how to combo/use the cards, and more.

Wandering Travelers pack

There are five specific cards needed for the optimal Brave Token engine that were released in Wandering Travelers:

Rite of Aramesir

Water Enchantress of the Temple

Wandering Gryphon Rider

Fateful Adventure

Dracoback, the Rideable Dragon

In the trading card game (TCG), these five cards with all of the required copies for each will cost upwards of $200 at their lowest market price. Thankfully, Master Duel has been very generous to free players by constantly giving in-game gems to open packs or collect cards with ease.

Rite of Aramesir

Rite of Aramesir

Rite of Aramesir is one of your starting combos for the Brave Token engine. You play it and get a four-star Adventurer Token on your side of the field, that has 2000 attack/defense. After activating this card, you will not be able to activate the effects of monsters on your field in the same turn, so be sure to use this after your other combo cards if you have any. Then you will be able to play a Fateful Adventure from your deck face-up.

Outside of this, it gives you a monster you can use for Synchro, Xyz, Fusion, Link, tribute summoning, or more. It also helps thin the deck to grab Fateful Adventure easily. You will need to pull/craft two copies of the Ultra Rare (UR) Rite of Aramesir.

It's an easy-to-use card and is limited to two copies only because, as stated, the main benefit is this card has no specific hard requirements. It can be used in almost any deck. As long as you do not have an Adventurer Token on the field, you get a free four-star monster with high attack/defense, and Fateful Adventure making a beeline from your deck to the field if that card is not already face-up in your Spell/Trap Zone.

Water Enchantress of the Temple

Water Enchantress of the Temple

Water Enchantress of the Temple can special-summon itself as long as you have an Adventurer Token on your side of the field. This special summoning effect is very rarely used. You will be using this card by banishing it from hand or graveyard to then add a Rite of Aramesir from deck to hand.

Water Enchantress is a searcher and brings forth the Rite of Aramesir to your hand. For example, if you do not have any more Rite of Aramesir to grab from your deck, you can also choose one copy of Aramesir from your graveyard. You will need to pull/craft two copies of the Ultra Rare (UR) Water Enchantress of the Temple.

If you had your Adventurer Token destroyed the last turn with Rite of Aramesir in the graveyard, you can easily bring it back by banishing Water Enchantress. This card can be used to start combos, as well.

It has no hard requirement, just like Rite of Aramesir, meaning it can also be used in tandem. The entire engine works by using each other’s effects to grab specific cards that grab more cards.

For example, the combo is to banish Water Enchantress from your hand. Then grab Rite of Aramesir from the deck. Then use Aramesir to get an Adventurer Token on the field, and then activate Fateful Adventure from your deck face-up.

All from a one-card combo that goes smoothly unless it is interrupted by your opponent, and with these specific cards pulled from the deck, then you will be able to normally draw cards outside of the engine since all of the pieces have been activated or are in the graveyard.

Wandering Gryphon Rider

Wandering Gryphon Rider

Wandering Gryphon Rider is able to special-summon itself if you control an Adventurer Token or control no monsters on the field. This effect can even be used on your opponent’s main phase. If they have destroyed/wiped out your field, you can at least have a 2800 defense easily summonable card at an instant to protect your life points.

You will want to special summon this after your Brave Token combo, and after Fateful Adventure is face-up on the field if Gryphon Rider is in your hand. When you have both an Adventurer Token, and Wandering Gryphon Rider on your side of the field, you can negate any card or effect by shuffling this back to your deck. This effect will both stop the opponent’s card effect alongside destroy the card.

In Yu-Gi-Oh!, we call this type of card an “omni-negate,” or a card that can negate any card or effect that has been activated--be it Monster, Spell, or Trap--and then destroys the specific card. Another example of a powerful omni-negate is Baronne de Fleur.

Wandering Gryphon Rider is not limited, so you can have up to three copies in your deck. You will not need more than two copies of this card. Some decks use one copy. Some decks use two copies. Zero decks use three copies of Wandering Gryphon Rider in Master Duel.

Fateful Adventure

Fateful Adventure

Fateful Adventure is used to search monsters that list “Adventurer Token.” This would be Water Enchantress of the Temple and Wandering Gryphon Rider. Then you send a card from your hand to the graveyard.

The trick is, you add Water Enchantress of the Temple from the deck to hand by activating Fateful Adventure’s effect, then you are forced to discard a card, so you discard Water Enchantress. Since you can use Water Enchantress’ effect from the graveyard, you then banish her to add Rite of Aramesir with priority from the deck, or if you do not have any more then add Aramesir from the graveyard to the hand. Then you are able to summon an Adventurer Token onto your side of the field.

By summoning a monster to your field while Fateful Adventure is face-up--this would be the 2000 attack/defense Adventurer Token--you are allowed to add an Equip Spell from the deck to hand, which would be Dracoback, the Rideable Dragon.

Fateful Adventure is not limited, so you can have up to three copies of this Super Rare (SR) in your deck. You will not need more than two copies of this card. Many decks use one sole copy due to it being played from deck to field from the Rite of Aramesir combo. Some decks use two copies just in case. Zero decks use three copies of Fateful Adventure in Master Duel since it gets onto the field super easily through the engine.

Dracoback, the Rideable Dragon

Dracoback, the Rideable Dragon

Dracoback, the Rideable Dragon is your last Adventurer Token card of the engine. When equipping it to a non-Effect Monster--this would be your 2000 attack/defense Adventurer Token--you can choose any card your opponent controls to then send it back to their hand.

Many boss monsters in Yu-Gi-Oh! can not be destroyed by card effects, but sending a card to hand is different. This goes through destruction effects, and sending an Extra Deck Monster to hand will actually make the Synchro, Fusion, Xyz, or Link Monster go back to the Extra Deck rather than the hand.

With Fateful Adventure on the field, Dracoback will protect an Adventurer Token from being destroyed by battle once per turn.

Dracoback, the Rideable Dragon is not limited, so you can have up to three copies of this Rare (R) in your deck. You will only need one copy in the deck.

As an example, this is how one of the full combos goes:

Banish Water Enchantress of the Temple from your hand to add Rite of Aramesir from deck to hand

Use Rite of Aramesir to summon an Adventurer Token to the field

Have Fateful Adventure make a beeline from the deck to face-up on the field

Summon another monster. You have not used your one normal summon as of yet and by doing this first normal summon, Fateful Adventure allows you to grab Dracoback, the Rideable Dragon from deck to hand

Equip Dracoback, the Rideable Dragon to your Adventure Token

Use Dracoback, the Rideable Dragon to send one card from your opponent’s field to their hand

If you do have Wandering Gryphon Rider in your hand, you can summon it or even add it from deck to hand with Fateful Adventure, but make sure to discard something else other than Gryphon Rider from Fateful Adventure’s effect. Wandering Gryphon Rider can only be special-summoned with its own effect from hand with certain conditions met.

Ideally, at the end of your turn or after your combo is finished, you will have a face-up Fateful Adventure, an Adventurer Token equipped with Dracoback, the Rideable Dragon, and Wandering Gryphon Rider in face-up defense position.

This engine works in almost every deck and makes almost every already introduced archetype or pool of cards absolutely exceptional. When building a deck, add these five specific cards; and their respective number of copies first then plan what sort of main/overall deck archetype or win conditions you want to pursue. Dragonmaid? Prank-Kids? Tenyi? Swordsoul? Phantom Knights? Virtual World? All of these work excellently with the Adventurer Token engine!

Wandering Travelers is available to purchase from the in-game shop with a few weeks left before it disappears. These are meta-defining cards and are must-haves in Master Duel. You can craft these cards afterward or even during this time if you have trouble pulling some of the URs, but it's recommended that you save crafting materials and use gems to pull from this Selection Pack instead.