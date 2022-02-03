Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel Flips Its Trap Card On Mobile Devices Today
Now it can be time to d-d-d-d-d-duel wherever you go.
After launching on consoles and PC back in January, free-to-play collectible card game Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel has now appeared on iOS and Android devices.
Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel brings the popular real-world collectible card game to mobile, including single-player campaigns themed around certain deck types, over 10,000 cards to unlock, and cross-platform online play and save data between the mobile and console/PC versions.
Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel also includes the full Master Rules, letting players emulate the real-world version of the card game while playing the game. The game features multiple ways to learn those rules, keep track of progress, and earn more cards to keep playing, including:
- Tutorial and Duel Strategy modes to help new players learn
- Card crafting, or the ability to disassemble unwanted cards and make new ones
- Customization options including companions called "mates", card protectors, game mats and more
- Deck-building features and resources, including a massive database of cards and deck lists
Yu-Gi-Oh has become one of the largest collectible card games in the world since its original Japanese launch in 1999. It made its way to Western shores in 2002, and has since spawned countless video games, anime series, and more. Master Duel isn't even the franchise's first mobile foray, as it follows another free-to-play collectible card game--2016's Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links--on both iOS and Android.
