Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel Receives A Surprise Release On Mobile

Konami has shadow dropped Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel on mobile devices, after having been announced in July last year.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel is a spinoff title that sees three opponents dueling at once, with monsters having individual skill trees that can unlock skills exclusive to the game. The game had a single beta test in October 2021, which had about 5000 participants, but not much has been heard of the game since then.

As reported by DotEsports, Konami did confirm in May of this year that the game was still planned for release, despite fans wondering if it had been shuttered. Similarly to the main title, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, Cross Duel is being released in waves across Android and iOS. So if you're not seeing it in your region yet, it will likely be a matter of time.

Currently Cross Duel is available in Canada, the Netherlands, and Hong Kong, with the game expected to release in more regions over the coming days.

Whether Cross Duel proves to be successful or not remains to be seen, but Master Duel helped Konami have its most profitable year ever.

Unfortunately, late last night (July 6) it was discovered that Yu-Gi-Oh! creator Kazuki Takahashi had been found dead. His body had been "found floating while wearing snorkeling gear," his body having been recovered by the Japanese coast guard.

Takahashi's career took off with the 1996 release of Yu-Gi-Oh! which later spawned the very popular card trading game.