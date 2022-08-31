Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel, A Four-Player Twist On The Trading Card Game, Releases September 6

Konami has announced that Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel, the free-to-play four-player mobile version of the classic card game, will be released on September 6. Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel, which is being released on Apple App Store and Google Play Store, introduces a brand-new way to play Yu-Gi-Oh!.

This new four-person version of Yu-Gi-Oh! does not play the same way as the typical one-on-one mode, instead changing into a fast-paced real-time game. Each player has three monster and spell/trap field zones. Each monster zone is linked to an opponent's monster zone via a line. When a player places a monster in their zone, it begins moving down the line, towards their opponent. If it hits an opponent's monster, the monster with the higher ATK wins, although unlike the original game, the winning monster loses a chunk of its ATK based on the monster it defeated.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel features a four-player versus mode, four-player co-op, and a one-on-one mode as well. The game also features monster customization options as well as 3D summoning animations for some cards during matches. Konami is offering rewards to people who pre-register for Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel, which you can do on the game's official website.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel launches for free on September 6 for iOS and Android.