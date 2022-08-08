YouTube Will Hold First "Interactive Gaming Livestream" On August 27

YouTube has announced that it'll be hosting its "interactive gaming livestream" that'll take place on August 27 at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET on the official YouTube channel. The event will feature over 60 content creators and will last about two hours.

According to VGC, viewers can participate by voting in real-time, and their votes will dictate how the stream plays out.

The livestream will have multiple segments, including one hosted by Sean Evans of Hot Ones fame. In this event, viewers will select participants to play against one another in Street Fighter 6, and whoever loses in the match will be forced to eat spicy hot wings. In addition, another segment called "Grandma & Gran-Poppy Playtime," where seniors play Poppy Playtime and try to be the last person alive, will be played during the event.

Some of the games played during the event will include: Among Us, Fall Guys, Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto V, Minecraft, Poppy Playtime, Rocket League, Street Fighter 6, and more. At the same time, content creators such as AliA, Myth, Markiplier, EddieVR, EyStream, and more will be featured during the event. The content creators featured during this event have accumulated over 400 million subscribers and 150 billion views on YouTube.