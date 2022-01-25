YouTube Gaming Boss Leaving To Join Crypto Company

YouTube Gaming's top boss, Ryan Wyatt, is leaving the company to join the cryptocurrency company Polygon Studios. Wyatt is expected to depart YouTube at the end of February.

Wyatt, a former higher-up at Major League Gaming, joined Google in 2014 and has been the global head of gaming at the company since then. "I will miss YouTube dearly, but it is time for me to pursue other endeavors in life and where my passions are taking me," Wyatt said. "I am fascinated by blockchain app development and am beyond thrilled to enter the web3 space."

Wyatt is becoming the CEO of Polygon Technology Studios where he will head up efforts to grow the "developer ecosystem" by way of investment, marketing, and developer support.

"I'll be leading the Polygon Studios organization across Gaming, Entertainment, Fashion, News, Sports, and more. I'm excited to work with developers and builders across the Polygon ecosystem and I'll be sharing more about my journey over the coming months," Wyatt said.

It is bittersweet news to share that I am leaving @YouTube.



I have loved every minute of my time here, but it is time for my next endeavor.



I am elated to announce that I will be joining @0xPolygon ($MATIC) as their CEO of Polygon Studios.



Thank you for the memories! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VhQxpqDbFO — Ryan Wyatt (fwiz.eth) (@Fwiz) January 25, 2022

Wyatt said in a video that he understands the issues and concerns people have with blockchain video games. One of the leading blockchain games today is Axie, and Watt said a lot of people don't quite understand what the game is really all about or believe it's not for them. But Watt said he foresees a future with MMOs, shooters, and RPGs in the blockchain space that people will be excited about. Check out the interview below to hear more from Wyatt about the blockchain space for games.

A spokesperson for YouTube told Variety that it feels "fortunate to have a deep bench of talented leaders" to help drive its business forward following Wyatt's departure. "We thank Ryan for his incredible contribution to YouTube over the years and can’t wait to see what he does next," a spokesperson said.