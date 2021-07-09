YouTube Channels Promoting New Cheating Tool Gets Shut Down - Report

It seems YouTube channels promoting a controversial AI-powered machine-learning cheat on consoles are being shuttered.

According to the Anti-Cheat Police Department (via VGC), publisher Activision is allegedly responsible for shutting down channels posting videos of the cheat on YouTube. ACPD said Activision may "make plans to take [the cheat] down."

We've reached out to Activision for comment and will update if we hear back.

Activision is now aware of the console cheats and probably are going to make plans to take them down, they started to shut down the YouTube channels that advertise the cheats this is good for the community pic.twitter.com/e6Y2DjCflk — Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ (@AntiCheatPD) July 8, 2021

The cheat uses a capture card to bypass a console's security, analyzing and detecting enemies whenever they enter the field. The only requirement on the player's part to activate the cheat, is to aim to aim in the general direction of an enemy. The tool will do the rest, determining the precise location and shots required to kill a target. A promotional video illustrates how the cheat can be used.

The ACPD said the cheat is like an "aim assist but more amplified." The group also said these types of cheats will be hard for developers to detect.

Cheating is popular in games like Fortnite but especially in Call of Duty titles like Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Activision has banned as over 500,000 accounts from the battle royale shooter for cheating, abuse, and fraud.