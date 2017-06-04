You're Invited To Our Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood VIP Launch Party! (Australia Only)

GameSpot and Square Enix are excited to invite readers to an exclusive VIP event for the launch of Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood!

We're giving away 20 triple-passes to the party, meaning you and two friends will be enjoying food, drinks, DJs, sweet prizes and Final Fantasy-related fun times. We'll also be screening an exclusive interview with director Naoki Yoshida, featuring his answers to some of the your most pressing community questions! You don’t want to miss this!

Venue: Oxford Art Factory (Gallery Bar) // 38-46 Oxford St, Darlinghurst, NSW 2010

Date: Monday June 19

Doors: 6pm – 10pm

To enter, complete the form below and answer the question: What’s the one thing you’re most excited for in FFXIV: Stormblood?

Entries close Thursday June 15, so be quick and good luck! ​

This competition is only open to residents of Australia. All entrants must be over 18 years of age. Transport to the event is not included.

Please use the form to enter the competition, answers written in the comments section are invalid.