Young Lando Revealed In New Star Wars Han Solo Movie Image

Production has resumed on the Star Wars spinoff focusing on Han Solo, following the departure of original directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller last month. Veteran filmmaker Ron Howard is now in the director's chair, and he has been releasing a steady stream of behind-the-scenes images. Earlier this week we saw Chewbacca on set, and now Howard has posted a first look at Donald Glover as the young Lando Calrissian. Check it out below:

lining up a shot today from my director's monitor A post shared by RealRonHoward (@realronhoward) on Jul 18, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

The Han Solo movie will also star Alden Ehrenreich as Solo and Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca, with support from Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Michael Kenneth Williams.

Last week, some unofficial behind-the-scenes images from the film were revealed. They featured Ehrenreich and Harrelson, plus an unknown woman who could be Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke.

Despite the change of directors, the film still officially has a May 2018 release date. TMZ caught up with Disney CEO Bob Iger recently, and he didn't say one way or the other if the movie will be delayed as a result of the directorial changes.

The next Star Wars movie is The Last Jedi, which hits theaters in December. A behind-the-scenes promo and series of stylish new posters were revealed at the annual D23 convention this weekend.