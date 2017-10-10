You'll Sink A Ton Of Time Into The Games Discounted On The Latest Humble Bundle

The money-to-time ratio isn't the only way you can judge if a game is worth your hard-earned cash, but it's certainly an important one. And the latest Humble Bundle is all about maximizing the bang for your buck--it features a bunch of games that'll take up a lot of your time.

The Humble Endless RPG Lands Bundle features some great games like Borderlands, Borderlands 2, and Guild of Dungeoneering. Additionally, as with all Humble Bundles, they're heavily discounted--you can pay what you want and receive at least one game. You can unlock more games if you pay more and cross higher tiers.

Notably, with this Humble Bundle, the average playtimes for each game are listed, as well. This way, you can get a good idea of how much time you can expect to invest in the titles. Borderlands players, for example, average about 30 hours played, while Wurm Unlimited players log an outrageous 142 hours on average.

As with all Humble Bundles, you can allocate some of your payment to charity. This bundle's featured charity is the National Videogame Museum. The bundle is available from now until Otober 24. You can see the full breakdown of everything that's included below, and you can buy the bundle here.

Pay $1 or more

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Director's Cut (and its soundtracks)

Wurm Unlimited

Pay More Than the Average ($4.97 right now)

Endless Legend: Classic Edition

Borderlands 2 and its DLCs

Guild of Dungeoneering

Pay $10 or more