You Should Cancel Your Outriders Pre-Order If You're A Console Xbox Game Pass Subscriber

Now that Microsoft has confirmed that the upcoming shooter Outriders will come to the Xbox Game Pass library on console, if you're a subscriber who pre-ordered the game, you're definitely going to want to cancel that. Publisher Square Enix recently posted a FAQ to Reddit that clarifies that people in this situation must manually cancel the pre-order in their Microsoft account in order to get a refund.

However, those who pre-ordered the game get the Hell's Rangers DLC, which includes some guns and other content, which isn't included in the base Game Pass version of the game. Subscribers will have to buy it individually, though they will receive the usual 10% discount for being a Game Pass member. If you can't find the pre-order in your Microsoft account history--which is certainly possible, due to the vagaries of online storefronts--Square Enix says you should file for a refund on the Microsoft Xbox website.

Outriders developer People Can Fly and Square Enix released a big demo for the game in February. However, though Outriders supports cross-play across platforms, it does not support importing one save to another, meaning that if you played the demo on another platform, you'll have to replay its first few hours. Also, it's worth clarifying that PC Game Pass subscribers are once again out of luck, since Outriders is only coming to the console version of Xbox Game Pass and streaming on Android.