Fortnite Joy-Cons Snyder's Justice League Review Get Paid in Minecraft GTA Online Load Times Fix Explaining NFTs Fortnite Season 6

You Should Cancel Your Outriders Pre-Order If You're A Console Xbox Game Pass Subscriber

Outriders is coming to Xbox Game Pass, but if you've already pre-ordered the game, it won't be automatically canceled.

By on

Comments

Now that Microsoft has confirmed that the upcoming shooter Outriders will come to the Xbox Game Pass library on console, if you're a subscriber who pre-ordered the game, you're definitely going to want to cancel that. Publisher Square Enix recently posted a FAQ to Reddit that clarifies that people in this situation must manually cancel the pre-order in their Microsoft account in order to get a refund.

However, those who pre-ordered the game get the Hell's Rangers DLC, which includes some guns and other content, which isn't included in the base Game Pass version of the game. Subscribers will have to buy it individually, though they will receive the usual 10% discount for being a Game Pass member. If you can't find the pre-order in your Microsoft account history--which is certainly possible, due to the vagaries of online storefronts--Square Enix says you should file for a refund on the Microsoft Xbox website.

Outriders developer People Can Fly and Square Enix released a big demo for the game in February. However, though Outriders supports cross-play across platforms, it does not support importing one save to another, meaning that if you played the demo on another platform, you'll have to replay its first few hours. Also, it's worth clarifying that PC Game Pass subscribers are once again out of luck, since Outriders is only coming to the console version of Xbox Game Pass and streaming on Android.

Click To Unmute
  1. Restart Outriders Game Demo Breakdown Livestream
  2. Modern Warfare Community Reacts To Cold War Takeover
  3. American Horror Story Season 10 Theories: First Look Photos and Urban Legends
  4. Best of CoD Warzone, Cold War, Twitch Rivals, And More | Clips of the Week
  5. Breath Of The Wild: 19 Most Famous Glitches of All Time
  6. Game Dev Direct Day 2 Livestream
  7. Game Dev Direct Day 1 and Paradox Insider Livestream
  8. Xbox Wireless Headset Review
  9. Firearms Expert Reacts To Star Wars Battlefront 2's Guns
  10. Apex Legends Nintendo Switch Video Review
  11. How Demon's Souls' Voice Actor Made Dying Sound Convincing
  12. League Of Legends - Client, Clarity, And State Of The Game: LoL pls Update Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

The chat has begun! Join the chat

Now Playing: Outriders Game Demo Breakdown Livestream

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Outriders
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)