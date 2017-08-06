You Probably Didn't Catch The Latest Game Of Thrones Celebrity Cameo Tonight

Tonight's episode of Game of Thrones featured the fantasy show's latest celebrity cameo, but it wasn't as obvious as Ed Sheeran's small part in Episode 1.

Spoilers for Game of Thrones Episode 4 follow below the image:

In "Spoils of War" tonight, MLB pitcher Noah Syndergaard of the New York Mets suited up as a member of the Lannister army and threw a spear at the Dothraki. Judging from the scene, it looks like he killed his enemy. In real life, Syndergaard is one of the hardest-throwers in baseball, averaging 97.9 mph last season. And his nickname is Thor. So you wouldn't want to be on the receiving end of that spear.

.@Noahsyndergaard with the sweet spear toss on GoT pic.twitter.com/FKHtt4tXbr — Mets Citi (@metsciti) August 7, 2017

Syndergaard, who has been sidelined basically all year with an injury, had some great tweets in response to his scene finally airing (via Entertainment Weekly).

To my sides defense....they had a FRICKEN DRAGON!!! 🔥🔥🔥

At least I didn't throw behind him. — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) August 7, 2017

Earlier this year, Syndgergaard confirmed that he flew to Spain to film his Game of Thrones cameo. It wasn't known until tonight, however, what his role was.

In addition to Sheeran and Syndergaard, the drummer of the band Mastodon, Brann Dailor, was in the Season 7 premiere. You can see an image of him here at Metalinjection.

For lots more on the newest episode of Game of Thrones, check out GameSpot's breakdown of all the big moments. You can also hear directly from creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff in this behind-the-scenes video. HBO has released a teaser video for the fifth episode--and you can watch it here.