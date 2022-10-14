You Might Think This Overwatch 2 Hero Is OP, But Blizzard Isn't Rushing To Nerf Her

A post-launch blog for Overwatch 2 notes several major changes coming to the game, including balance changes and a new map pool.

Overwatch 2 has been out for over a week now, and it's experienced some high highs and some very low lows. In a new blog post, the Overwatch 2 team detailed some upcoming changes to the game, its thoughts on character balance, and some much-needed bug fixes.

In the first part of the post, the team says that it thinks character balance is in an overall good place, with every hero on the roster having a win-rate between 45 and 55%. However, it notes that Zarya will be getting a "targeted adjustment" in the Total Mayhem mode with the game's next major patch on October 25.

In terms of general character notes, the developers say that D.Va in particular has proved popular with Overwatch 2 players, who regard her as one of the best tanks in the game. However, it's Reinhardt, Sigma, and Zarya that currently lead that role in win-rate. The team is considering buffs to Doomfist, and they say it's "monitoring" popular heroes like Zarya, Genji, and Sombra for possible downward adjustments.

In terms of other changes, the blog details the new Season 1 map pool, with the team saying that they will add and remove maps with every season to keep things fresh. The blog also apologizes for a bug that placed "many players" in the wrong rank of the game's competitive mode, which led to chaos and accusations of smurfing across the community. Blizzard says that the issue is now fixed, and the new patch will boost competitive players to reach the correct rank. There's no word on adding aim-assist for PC/console cross-play matches, however.

As a whole, Overwatch 2's launch has been rocky, with Blizzard offering double XP and a free skin as a sort of apology to players. Criticism from fans began before the game even launched, with players taking issue with Blizzard's decision to lock many of the heroes behind a match limit. Overall, though, it does seem that the team has put out some of the major fires, such as relaxing the game's unexpected phone requirement to play, as well as a bug that locked a large portion of the characters by accident for certain players.

