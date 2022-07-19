You Might Not Be Able To Redeem Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade On PS Plus Extra

If you have already claimed or purchased Final Fantasy VII Remake on the PlayStation Store, you may not be able to claim Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on PS Plus Extra.

Earlier today, deals maestro Wario64 posted on Twitter that FFVII Remake Intergrade was up on PlayStation Plus Extra with the note that “apparently you cannot claim this if you already own FF7 Remake digitally or claimed it from PS+ last year.” This exact issue emerged before when the new PlayStation Plus was rolled out. Some customers had trouble accessing Syphon Filter until the problem was fixed a few days later.

It’s difficult to know for sure, as Sony has not made a statement, but the issue seems to be rooted in the back end. PlayStation Network may not understand how to give you the upgrade when you already own part of it. In any case, this could be an accidental error, rather than an intentional exclusion. GameSpot has reached out to Sony for comment and will update this story should it reply.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is an expanded and updated version of Remake, originally launched as a PS5 update for the PS4 title. While the next-gen upgrade was free, the Intergrade version includes an DLC episode starring Yuffie which was paid, additional content. In other FF news, Square Enix recently announced the sequel to Remake, titled Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.