You Might Be Able To Preorder Xenoblade Chronicles 3 For $42 Right Now

If you're looking forward to Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and have a Target account, there's a chance you can save big on your preorder right now. Target has added 30% off coupons to the accounts of select Target Circle members. The discount code applies to select video games, including preorders for the upcoming Nintendo Switch RPG. If you have the discount in your account, you can snag Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for only $42 (h/t Wario64).

This is the first preorder deal we've seen on Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and it's extremely unlikely you'll find the game for close to this price anywhere else prior to its release--or even months after its release, in all likelihood. Unfortunately, it's unclear how Target chooses who gets these sorts of offers.

You can also add other eligible games to your cart and save 30% on those, too, including MLB The Show 22.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is one of the biggest upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusives. It was recently moved up from its September 2022 release window to July 29, so we're only a few months away from the next entry in the popular RPG series from Monolith Soft.

If you aren't able to take advantage of this deal, make sure to check out our Xenoblade Chronicles 3 preorder guide for more details on where to preorder. Nintendo is releasing a Special Edition of the game exclusive to the My Nintendo Store, but it's not available to order yet.