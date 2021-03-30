You Can Win These 7 Custom Xbox Controllers Themed Around Bethesda

Microsoft is holding a sweepstakes to give away a series of special-edition Xbox controllers themed around Bethesda games to celebrate Microsoft's recent acquisition.

The seven controllers are themed around Bethesda's franchises, including Fallout, Wolfenstein, The Elder Scrolls, The Evil Within, and others. The package also includes the case, with a total estimated retail value of $400 USD.

To enter, you must follow @xbox on Twitter and re-tweet the promotional post below with the hashtag #XboxBethesdasweepstakes. That's it. Entries are limited to one per person. And you must remain a follower of the Xbox account for at least seven days after the promo ends on April 16. The winner will be notified by Twitter DM on April 19.

You can see the full terms and conditions of the sweepstakes here.

May we interest you in these custom @Bethesda controllers? Just RT with #BethesdaSweepstakes for a chance to win!

Ends April 16, 2021, at 7pm PT | Rules: https://t.co/4KBHC0eywp pic.twitter.com/uHbyUnpdEb — Xbox (@Xbox) March 29, 2021

Microsoft's $7.5 billion acquisition of ZeniMax is now complete, giving Microsoft a whole range of new game franchises and development studios to further bolster its first-party lineup. A big focus of the deal is on expanding Xbox Game Pass, and to that end, 20 more Bethesda games just recently came to Xbox Game Pass.

Looking ahead, Microsoft said it will launch new Bethesda games on any platform that supports Xbox Game Pass, and right now that doesn't include PlayStation or Nintendo. Microsoft and Bethesda will hold an announcement event this summer to reveal what's next.