You Can Win A Garfield-Branded Xbox Series S

Microsoft has revealed a brand-new custom Garfield-branded Xbox Series S console. It doesn't seem like it will be available to the general public to purchase, as it's being offered as a prize to celebrate the release of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl and the recent announcement of Garfield joining the roster.

This special console has a rather simple design: It's just orange with a picture of an unamused Garfield. Those who follow the official Xbox account and retweet Xbox's tweet with the hashtag #XboxGarfieldSweepstakes will have a chance to win it. The sweepstakes end on December 23.

According to the guidelines, since this sweepstake is being held on Twitter, there are several prerequisites. Xbox will directly message you on Twitter, so make sure you have them open on December 29 when the company will let you know if you've won. Additionally, your Twitter account must not be "locked" and should be "unprotected" or "public" in order to be eligible.

Your Twitter account is technically counted as your one entry into the contest, and it's up to Microsoft's descretion whether to select you as the winner. If the company finds content on your Twitter account that could negatively impact the company's goodwill, like promoting illegal drugs or offensive statements, then you could be disqualified.

Warning: do NOT feed your console lasagna.

Follow and RT with #XboxGarfieldSweepstakes for a chance to win this custom Garfield Xbox Series S in celebration of @NickBrawlGame.

Age 18+. Ends 12/23/21. Rules: https://t.co/yCF9A3cvV6 pic.twitter.com/itorAPJl9A — Xbox (@Xbox) December 10, 2021

In GameSpot's Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl review, Heidi Kemps said, "Ultimately, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is a solid competitive platform fighter, but it's lacking in several key elements. If you've got a group of buddies that enjoy competitive Smash and have a lot of love for Nickelodeon's catalog of cartoon characters, you'll find All-Star Brawl quite satisfying."