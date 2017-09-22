You Can Try The Xbox One X This Weekend Ahead Of Launch

Microsoft's new Xbox One X is still over a month away from release, but you'll have a chance to go hands-on with the console early. Microsoft is partnering with Best Buy to host demos of the new console this weekend.

On Saturday, September 23, and Sunday, September 24, select Best Buy stores across the US will have the Xbox One X on display with Forza Motorsport 7, giving many their first opportunity to play the upcoming console. The Saturday session will be available from 12 PM - 7 PM local time, while the Sunday demo will run from 11 AM - 6 PM.

You can find your nearest participating Best Buy store here. Future demo events will also be held at Microsoft Stores and GameStop locations; Microsoft will announce the details of those demos leading up to the events.

Xbox One X launches worldwide on November 7. A growing list of games will be enhanced when played on the new console; Microsoft recently explained exactly what that means. You still have a chance to pre-order an Xbox One X from a number of retailers.