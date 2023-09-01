You Can Start Collecting Double XP In MW3 By Purchasing Energy Drinks

To prepare for the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Activision has partnered with Monster Energy for a promotion that will a earn players double XP, operator skins, and more after purchasing some cans.

Before players can begin unlocking these rewards, they'll need to make an account on the Call of Duty x Monster Energy website. They’ll then need to scan/upload their receipt with the Monster purchase. After that, they'll start unlocking the following rewards:

Reward 1 - Inner Beast Weapon Blueprint + 15 Min 2XP

Reward 2 - The Beast Operator Skin + 15 Min 2XP

Reward 3 - Caught In The Crosshairs Weapon Vinyl + 15 Min 2XP

Reward 4 - Zero Chill Operator Skin + 15 Min 2 XP

It is also worth mentioning that not all cans will earn you the rewards mentioned above. To unlock these, players must purchase the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Monster cans. These can easily be spotted thanks to the Call of Duty logo that's right above the bar code.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III was officially revealed during a Warzone event. Since then, we've learned it'll be a direct sequel to 2022's Modern Warfare II and will launch with all 16 maps from 2009's Modern Warfare II. In addition, the game will feature Open Combat Missions, and it'll have the largest zombie map ever.

For more Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III content, be sure to check out our story on how it's using AI to combat toxic people and our trailer showcasing Open Combat.