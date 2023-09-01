You Can Start Collecting Double XP In MW3 By Purchasing Energy Drinks

You can start buying these cans now.

By on

Comments

To prepare for the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Activision has partnered with Monster Energy for a promotion that will a earn players double XP, operator skins, and more after purchasing some cans.

Before players can begin unlocking these rewards, they'll need to make an account on the Call of Duty x Monster Energy website. They’ll then need to scan/upload their receipt with the Monster purchase. After that, they'll start unlocking the following rewards:

Click To Unmute
  1. The Starfield Discourse | Spot On
  2. Godzilla Voxel Wars - Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  3. Counter Strike 2 Beyond Global Trailer
  4. LORDS OF THE FALLEN - 17 Mins of New Uninterrupted Official Gameplay
  5. BlazBlue Entropy Effect - Official Es Prototype Profile Gameplay Trailer
  6. ENDLESS Dungeon | FASSIE Hero Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  7. Meeting Your Parents In Starfield
  8. Super Mario Bros. Wonder Preview
  9. Wizard with a Gun | Official Release Date Reveal Trailer
  10. PlayStation Portal Remote Player - Pre-Order Trailer
  11. Starfield - 13 Things I Wish I Knew
  12. Starfield Video Review

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III | Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer

  • Reward 1 - Inner Beast Weapon Blueprint + 15 Min 2XP
  • Reward 2 - The Beast Operator Skin + 15 Min 2XP
  • Reward 3 - Caught In The Crosshairs Weapon Vinyl + 15 Min 2XP
  • Reward 4 - Zero Chill Operator Skin + 15 Min 2 XP

It is also worth mentioning that not all cans will earn you the rewards mentioned above. To unlock these, players must purchase the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Monster cans. These can easily be spotted thanks to the Call of Duty logo that's right above the bar code.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III was officially revealed during a Warzone event. Since then, we've learned it'll be a direct sequel to 2022's Modern Warfare II and will launch with all 16 maps from 2009's Modern Warfare II. In addition, the game will feature Open Combat Missions, and it'll have the largest zombie map ever.

For more Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III content, be sure to check out our story on how it's using AI to combat toxic people and our trailer showcasing Open Combat.

Best Call Of Duty: Warzone Licensed Skins, From Terminator To Snoop Dogg
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)