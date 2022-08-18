You Can Play These 3 Games For Free This Weekend On Xbox

This week’s Xbox Free Play Days offerings are here, giving Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold members a chance to try out a trio of games for free over the next few days. The first two games-- wacky sandbox destruction game Just Die Already and co-op looter shooter Outriders-- are playable for free from Thursday, August 18 through Sunday, August 21 until 11:59 PM PT (3 AM ET, Monday, August 22).

Additionally, Bethesda’s popular high fantasy MMO, The Elder Scrolls Online, is available at no cost for the next two weeks until August 29 at 6:59 AM PT / 9:59 AM ET to coincide with this year’s QuakeCon.

The free play period is only available to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold subscribers, but you can join either service and gain immediate access to the deals. New Xbox Game Pass Subscribers can sign up for $1 for their first month. At the time of writing, there’s also a great deal on discounted 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate codes at eBay (but we don’t know how long the deal will last).

While the demo period only lasts for a few days (or a couple weeks for The Elder Scrolls Online), Outriders and The Elder Scrolls Online, plus their paid DLC packages, will be on sale through the Microsoft store during the Free Play days. So if you try one of the games, love it, and want to keep playing, you can purchase it at a steep discount.

