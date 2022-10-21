You Can Play Resident Evil Re:Verse Ahead Of Launch

Resident Evil Re:Verse, a multiplayer game free for owners of Resident Evil Village, will enter an early access period ahead of the game's proper launch.

The early access event begins on Sunday, October 23 at 7 PM PT / 10 PM ET until October 25 at 11 PM PT, which is 2 AM ET on October 26.. The full game will launch three days later on October 28. The game supports cross-play on all platforms. Re: Verse will see support after launch, with more survivors, creatures, stages, costumes, and challenge missions to come. If you would like to play Re:Verse, you'll have to register for a Capcom ID and then connect that ID to your platform of choice.

Re:Verse is Resident Evil's answer to games like Dead by Daylight. Players control heroes or villains from the Resident Evil universe and battle it out in locations across the series.

This early access period was announced during the latest Resident Evil Showcase stream. The stream showed off The Winters Expansion for Resident Evil Village, which adds a third-person camera mode, new story content, and new mercenaries. The second part of the stream showed new gameplay footage and a trailer for the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake. For some critical thoughts, you can read the GameSpot Resident Evil 4 preview.