You Can Play Dark Souls Remastered Online Again On PC

The servers for Dark Souls Remastered are finally back online, but legacy versions of the game aren't so lucky.

By on

Comments

Servers for the PC Dark Souls games were shut down earlier this year, and developer From Software remained silent for months about their return. Now, the servers for the PC version are finally back, but those for the original Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition will remain dead in the water.

Back in January, From Software took down the servers for the entire Dark Souls series after fans discovered an exploit that allows hackers to take control of an opponent's computer. However, it took Dark Souls streamer The Grim Sleeper demonstrating the exploit in action in order to finally spur From Software to fix it.

Click To Unmute
  1. Cyberpunk 2077 Just Got Better, Again! | GameSpot News
  2. God of War Ragnarök - Accessibility Explored | PS5 & PS4 Games
  3. God of War Ragnarok Early Game Tips
  4. God of War Ragnarok - First 30 Minutes Of PS5 Gameplay
  5. Sonic Frontiers - Launch Trailer
  6. 10 Minutes of Atomic Heart Boss Fight Gameplay
  7. SEIZE THE PLAY // 2022 VALORANT Game Changers Championship | Cinematic Trailer
  8. A New Sun Must Rise - Prequel Shorts | Marvel's Midnight Suns
  9. Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet Official Trailer (Ed Sheeran's Celestial)
  10. Need for Speed Unbound - Takeover Event Gameplay Trailer
  11. Beware: Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Leaks Early | GameSpot News
  12. Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - Premium Cosmetics Preview | Absent Friends Collection

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Dark Souls: Biggest Mysteries Explained

Dark Souls Remastered was the last of the trilogy to enjoy restored multiplayer, as Dark Souls 2 and 3 were restored earlier this year, in reverse order. Recently, From Software announced that the original port of Dark Souls, Prepare to Die Edition, will not be restored, due to "an aging system." While that edition of the game is beloved by certain fans, warts and all, it's arguably one of the most-maligned PC ports ever, due to its lack of support for modern resolutions and frame rate cap of 30fps. Fanmade mod "DSfix" corrected many of that version's shortcomings, but it seems that the famous invasions of the past will remain sealed.

Dark Souls 3: 10 Essential Tips For Newcomers
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Dark Souls
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)