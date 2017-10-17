You Can Now Watch A Bunch Of Classic Horror Films Through AMC's Shudder Service

With horror movie Happy Death Day reigning at the top of the box office, Halloween season is only going to get spookier from here. Thanks to the horror streaming service Shudder, a series of iconic scary films are now available for you to watch on demand. At long last, the streamer has added some of the most important cornerstones of the genre--a selection of the iconic Universal Monster titles.

While Shudder is already home to hundreds of horror films--including a number of classics and countless hidden gems you may have never seen--these additions were long overdue as it's hard to have a proper scary movie collection without them. The additions include Dracula, Frankenstein, Bride of Frankenstein, The Invisible Man, The Mummy, and The Wolf Man. These films join 1925 Universal classic The Phantom of the Opera, which was already available to stream.

With the exception of The Wolf Man, which was released in 1941, each of these movies were first introduced in the 1930s, turning the likes of Bela Lugosi, Boris Karloff, Lon Chaney Jr., Elsa Lanchester, and Claude Rains into horror film legends. It should be noted that Karloff played not one but two of the Universal Monsters--taking on the roles of both Frankenstein's Monster and The Mummy.

The addition of these classic films comes as Universal is trying to relaunch the franchise with new movies. While the new incarnation of The Mummy, starring Tom Cruise, failed to become a box office hit in the United States, it went on to gross $400 million globally. Currently, Universal has several new monster movies in development, including remakes of Bride of Frankenstein, The Wolf Man, and Dracula, among others.

The Universal Monster films aren't the only new scares arriving to Shudder in October. The service has also added several films like Evil Dead II and Escape From Tomorrow thus far, with movies including Found Footage 3D and Best Worst Movie--the documentary about Troll II--still to come.