You Can Now Stream Xbox Games From A New Samsung TV, No Console Required

The Samsung Gaming Hub is launching today, June 30, affording owners of Samsung's newest TVs the ability to play games directly from the TV without the need for a console.

Perhaps the most substantial and noteworthy element of the Samsung Gaming Hub is its Xbox app that lets Game Pass Ultimate members stream games from the Game Pass catalog.

With the Xbox App for TVs, users will only need a Bluetooth controller, and it doesn't even need to be an Xbox controller. Based on our brief time with it, Samsung's Xbox App streaming works quite well.

The Samsung Gaming Hub is available for all 2022 Samsung smart TVs. In addition to the Xbox functionality, the hub includes options for other streaming services like Nvidia GeForce Now, Google Stadia, and Utomik. Amazon's Luna service will be added "soon," Samsung said.

The hub will also include "expertly curated recommendations" for players who need or want some help in finding a new game to play. Additionally, the hub also connects with video streaming services like Twitch and YouTube, as well as Spotify, from directly within the app.

There is also a Gaming Hub within the app that displays gaming news and tutorials.

In addition to this Xbox app for Samsung TVs, Microsoft is working on its own streaming stick that people can plug into any TV or monitor to stream Xbox games. This is all part of Microsoft's plan to reach 3 billion gamers and extend Xbox to more places.