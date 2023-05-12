You Can Now Play A Game Boy Version Of Halo: Combat Evolved

An indie studio called Crusader Games has decided to make a Game Boy-like version of Halo: Combat Evolved. However, instead of calling it Halo Combat Evolved, the studio decided to have fun with it and call it Halo: Combat Devolved.

The game was made using software called GB Studio. The official website describes the software as "a quick and easy to use drag and drop retro game creator for your favorite handheld video game system." Halo: Combat Devolved can be played on a Game Boy Color, Analogue, or straight from your web browser.

You'll need to visit their website to play this unofficial version of Halo. A message from the developers can be found on their website, reading, "As a longtime fan of Halo: Combat Evolved, I'm creating a faithful demake for the Game Boy Color using GB Studio." Currently, the only playable level is the Pillar of Autumn, but Crusader Games has stated that it "plans to continue adding levels to the project as time allows."

You'll also have the option to download the ROM or .pocket files to play it on other hardware. According to Crusader Games, downloading either game file actually offers a better experience due to "sound limitations with the in-browser emulator."

As for the gameplay itself, it's quite impressive. Once you start a game, it loads, opens up with a pixelated version of Master Chief, and jumps right into gameplay. The game's movement and action resembles The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, but instead of using Link's trusty Master Sword, you're using a gun. On top of that, an awesome 8-bit version of the original Halo song plays in the background as you play the game.

For more Xbox-related news, check out our story on how Xbox Game Pass Hurts Sales and how you can save money on an Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller.