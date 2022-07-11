You Can Now Join Your Friends In Challenges In Pikmin Bloom

Niantic has announced a new update for their mobile game Pikmin Bloom. That'll add new features to improve the quality of life, as well as weekly challenge changes, new flower planting challenges, and exclusive rewards.

Weekly challenges were implemented in April and allowed players to walk anywhere from 20 to 100k steps. With the latest update, new weekly challenges were added, focusing on planting flowers instead of steps. Players can pick between the types of weekly challenges to do, or do both simultaneously if they prefer.

Players who complete their challenges before July 24 will receive a special outfit for their Mii avatar. Participants will receive an "Explore" T-shirt when they complete a step-based challenge before July 17 and a "Flower" Print T-shirt when they complete a flower planting challenge before July 24.

In addition to the outfits, an invite feature has been introduced. Players can now invite their friends to join in on specific challenges. You'll also be able to add new friends in Pikmin Bloom with the "Invite friends" feature that generates an invite code with anyone

If you use this code for a new Pikmin Bloom player, you'll both receive a reward.

Pikmin Bloom is a free-to-play mobile game. You can download it on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

