You Can Now Go To The Movies Once A Day For $10/Month

Movie theaters have a lot of competition in the era of streaming services; however, MoviePass has the potential to change all of that by charging subscribers a monthly fee to see as many movies as they want.

MoviePass allows its users to see movies in the theater for a low, monthly fee, which varied by region and tier--one GameSpot employee in New York paid $50 a month for unlimited movies. MoviePass is dropping its monthly fee to $10. Potentially, under the new subscription model, users could see 31 movies in the theater in one month for less than the cost of one ticket without the service.

New users of MoviePass are sent a debit card in the mail and pick the movies they want to see through the MoviePass app. When they get to the theater, they swipe their MoviePass card, and the user is good to go. There are no blackout dates and the service is available at 4,000 theaters nationwide. In turn, MoviePass pays the theater for the ticket in full.

However, there is always a catch. According to Bloomberg, the change comes on the heels of MoviePass selling a majority stake of the company to Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc., a data firm. The eventual plan is to gather a large user base and collect data based on their viewing habits, which could be used for targeted ads. Mitch Lowe, the co-founder of Netflix who currently runs MoviePass, says that business model is years away. CEO of Helios and Matheson Ted Farnsworth said, "It's no different than Facebook or Google. The more we understand our fans, the more we can target them."

Currently, the MoviePass website and app are experiencing some troubles from the influx of traffic, and at this point in time, the service is only good for one person, so families would need multiple accounts to go to the movies together.