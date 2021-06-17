You Can Now Eat Your Destiny 2 Memes With A Jotunn-Themed Toaster

First, Destiny 2 players noted that Jotunn, a fusion rifle that looks like Mega Man's Mega Buster arm cannon, looked a lot like a toaster. It fired powerful Solar blasts that instantly cooked people, so it was a fitting description. Next, Bungie teased the community that if it donated enough during a charity live stream, they would create a real Jotunn toaster. And now, that toaster is, in fact, an item you can have in your own personal home.

As noted in its This Week at Bungie blog post, the Jotunn toaster is now available on Bungie's web store. It toasts the Destiny 2 tricorn logo into your bread so you can share your fandom via sandwiches, and bears a Black Armory logo on the side, just like Jotunn does in-game. It also sports a plastic sandwich case so you can transport your food along with you through space or wherever.

One notable thing is that while the toaster is themed after Jotunn's art design, it's not actually shaped like the notorious in-game toaster, seen below.

Jotunn's square shape and the fact that it fires firey energy blasts that basically flash-fry its targets have led to many a comparison to toasters.

Bungie said that's because a more Jotunn-like design drove up the price of the actual item. Apparently, the most efficient shape for a toaster to be is toaster-shaped.

The birth of this toaster dates back to a June 2020 Bungie livestream for Community Gaming Expo, in which the studio worked to raise money for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. The stream raised more than $800,000 USD, but as it was happening, Bungie told fans that if the fundraiser managed to hit $777,777.77, (Bungie has an unexplained thing for 7s) they'd consider making the Jotunn toaster. Of course, the number was surpassed, and here we are.

You can preorder the Jotunn toaster now on the Bungie store for $85--which seems pretty reasonable? I have no frame of reference on the cost of toasters. Buying it also gets you an in-game emblem called Burnt Edges, so you can show off your custom toast with an emblem themed on getting that bread. So that's probably worth the money.