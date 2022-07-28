You Can Now Call EA To Complain About Madden NFL 23 Ratings
Not happy about your favorite player's rating? Now you can call EA and speak your mind.
Now that Madden NFL 23's player ratings have been announced, the natural next step is for people to complain about them. This year, EA Sports is giving fans a new way to have their voices heard.
What EA is called the "Madden NFL Ratings Hotline" is now open. Anyone--fans and NFL stars alike--can call in for a chance to speak with a Madden ratings adjustor to share their two cents. Someone might answer the phone, but if not, fans can leave a message to send in their feedback.
The number is 689-278-3030. When we tried calling, the call went straight to voicemail, with a prompt from ratings adjustor Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson telling us to leave a message that explains why EA should consider changing the rating for a player in the game.
"Those fans that dial in with real evidence and a well-thought-out case, could just see their favorite player's rating change," EA said.
Bear in mind, this is a marketing campaign devised to help drum up interest in and awareness for Madden NFL 23. It's fun and silly, but presumably--as usual--a player's in-game rating will rise or fall most consistently based on their on-field performance.
You weren't supposed to know about this but...— Madden NFL 23 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 28, 2022
there's a #RatingsAdjustor hotline you can call for your favorite @NFL players 👀 pic.twitter.com/7cdyEXV9Rc
EA and the NFL put out a video to promote the hotline. Watch the video above to see NFL stars Micah Parsons, Derwin James, Kyle Pitts, and D'Andre Swift talking to Johnson about the dial-in program.
Madden NFL 23 releases on August 19 featuring none other than the late John Madden on the cover. For more, check out GameSpot's Madden NFL 23 preorder guide.
