You Can Now Become A Werewolf In The Sims 4

The Sims 4's latest DLC is bringing werewolves back, with two new packs to join, and a whole new neighbourhood to explore. Werewolves have been a part of the Sims since the first game's Makin' Magic expansion, but the new pack makes them more customisable than ever.

Werewolf sims can be created directly from the Create-A-Sim page, or players can turn their sims into werewolves by befriending an existing werewolf and asking them to turn them. It's also possible for sims to be turned accidentally by a rampaging werewolf--the sims will contract a disease called Werebies, which can be cured by the bartender at Moonwood Mill's Grimtooth Bar & Bunker, or allowed to run its course for a full transformation.

The game pack also introduces two werewolf factions: the peaceful Moonwood Collective and the rebellious Wildfangs. Werewolf sims can choose to join either pack, or decide to go it alone as a lone wolf, as they work to control their rampages and tame their werewolf fury. As with Sims 4's other occult sim types like vampires and spellcasters, werewolves will be able to level up their skills and unlock new powers and buffs.

The Sims 4: Werewolves pack also lets players extensively customise their sims' furry werewolf forms, with the ability to paint and stamp custom markings, similarly to the pet customization introduced in the Cats & Dogs expansion.

The Werewolf Game Pack is priced at $20, and is available on PC through Steam or Origin, as well as the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store.