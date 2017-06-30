You Can Make Your Character Look Even Weirder In Nidhogg 2

Nidhogg is one of the most fun local multiplayer games to come out in the last few years, and its sequel is shaping up to be just as great. In the first game, you could only play as a small, nondescript, pixellated character. However, developer Messhof revealed today that Nidhogg 2 will feature full character customization.

This is possible because of Nidhogg 2's weird, cartoony art style that's significantly different than the first game's minimalistic pixel-art. In Nidhogg 2, you'll be able to change your character's clothes, hairdo, and accessories. You can check it out in action in the GIF below.

Nidhogg 2 also features several other additions and changes, such as an integrated eight-player tournament mode, several more stages, and online multiplayer. Arguably the biggest change to the core gameplay, though, is the addition of three more weapons. No longer are you bound to just your fists and rapier; in Nidhogg 2, you can use a broadsword, dagger, and bow, as well.

The game launches this summer on PC and PS4; you can watch gameplay of it here. You can also see some screenshots of the game's new art style in the gallery above.