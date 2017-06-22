You Can Get A Bunch Of Free Stuff In The Final Fantasy Mobile RPG Next Week
Bundles, collaborations, campaigns, and summons are coming for all players of Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius.
Remember Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius, that mobile RPG that had Ariana Grande as a playable character? Its first anniversary is coming up, and to celebrate, Square Enix is holding a big promotional event with a lot of free stuff for players.
The one-year anniversary event will be marked with "the largest set of giveaways in [the] game's history," Square Enix's press release states. The festivities start today, with an update to the game that adds an Expeditions System that allows you to send units out to collect in-game items.
Starting tomorrow, June 23, and lasting until June 28, players will be able to play through the main story content in the game while using only half the usual stamina. This is to let "new players get up to speed with the deep and engaging storyline," according to the company.
In addition, players will be able to summon summer-themed versions of certain characters starting tomorrow. Dark Fina, Fina, and Lid will have summer themes, and players will get Trust Moogles when they summon them.
You can see the full list of promotions at the bottom of this article. If you're interested in checking the game out, it's available for download through the links below:
List of anniversary additions and events:
- Half Stamina for Main Story--From June 23 through June 28, the main story content will require half the usual stamina.
- New Summer-Themed Characters--Beginning June 23, players can summon the summer versions of Dark Fina, Fina, and Lid. Players will also receive Trust Moogles with each Summon.
- New Expeditions System--Starting today, this new system allows players to dispatch their units on missions to obtain valuable in-game items and Trust Moogles.
- Anniversary Countdown Login Bonus
- Increased Inventory Capacity
- Special Anniversary Bundle Available--Players can get a 50% discount on a bundle containing 10,000 Lapis, a five-star Trust Moogle, and other items.
- Final Fantasy X Collaboration Event--Tidus, Wakka, and Rikku from Final Fantasy X come to Brave Exvius starting June 29 and can be acquired through a special summoning banner.
- Free Character Summon Draw Campaigns--The Free 10 + 1 Summon Ticket campaign gives all players one free 11-character Summon. In addition, from June 29 through July 26, the daily Rare Summon will be free.
- Guaranteed Five-Star Unit Summons--All players have the chance to recruit rare characters such as Noctis, Lightning, Gilgamesh, and Orlandeau in a one-time Summon.
- King Moogle Raid Event--Players can battle King Moogle for a chance to win Moogle-themed items.
- Obtain Rare Characters through the Vision Shard system--Players can collect vision shards through daily logins and quests and exchange them for five-star characters.
