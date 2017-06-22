You Can Get A Bunch Of Free Stuff In The Final Fantasy Mobile RPG Next Week

Remember Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius, that mobile RPG that had Ariana Grande as a playable character? Its first anniversary is coming up, and to celebrate, Square Enix is holding a big promotional event with a lot of free stuff for players.

The one-year anniversary event will be marked with "the largest set of giveaways in [the] game's history," Square Enix's press release states. The festivities start today, with an update to the game that adds an Expeditions System that allows you to send units out to collect in-game items.

Starting tomorrow, June 23, and lasting until June 28, players will be able to play through the main story content in the game while using only half the usual stamina. This is to let "new players get up to speed with the deep and engaging storyline," according to the company.

In addition, players will be able to summon summer-themed versions of certain characters starting tomorrow. Dark Fina, Fina, and Lid will have summer themes, and players will get Trust Moogles when they summon them.

You can see the full list of promotions at the bottom of this article. If you're interested in checking the game out, it's available for download through the links below:

List of anniversary additions and events: