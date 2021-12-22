You Can Get 8 Oculus VR Games For $15

If you've recently gotten an Oculus Quest VR device or you're expecting to find one waiting for you under the tree, you might want to pick up a big bundle of games to put it through its paces. Fanatical is selling a Quest VR Bundle that includes eight games for $15.

The Fanatical Quest VR Bundle is on sale through January 17, 2022, giving you plenty of time to pick it up. It includes Zombieland Headshot Fever, Ghost Giant, Death Lap, Smith & Smitherson Accounting, Skyworld Kingdom Brawl, Gadgeteer, Sculptr VR, and Gloomy Eyes. It also tosses in a coupon for $60 off Zero Calibur: Reloaded.

Fanatical notes the combined value of all these games at MSRP is roughly $130, so it's a solid way to get started with a wide library. The site is also hosting a giveaway, partnered with GameSpot, that includes a huge bundle of gaming gear and that includes some VR devices. That contest is still open, and prizes are still being revealed daily.